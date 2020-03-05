|
Hirsch Jr., Edward
Edward F. Hirsch, Jr. "Fred," 93, of Hamden, CT was born on April 18, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a devoted husband and father who passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at Saint Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. Hirsch and Louise Irvin Hirsch, his brother William (Bill) Hirsch, and his wife Martha "Marty" McGaw Hirsch. Fred is survived by his brother, Richard (Dick) Hirsch of Phoenix, AZ, his sons, Edward F. Hirsch, III (Marilyn) of Bethany, Jay M. Hirsch (Diane) of Hamden and his daughter, Marthann Hirsch Howes of Santa Cruz, CA. Fred is also survived by his five grandchildren: Erich Hirsch (Jamie), Sefton Hirsch (Melissa), Charles Hirsch (Tulika), Jenna Hirsch, and Jesse Hirsch Kallivrousis (Dimitri), as well as five great-grandchildren.After graduating from high school at Upper Darby High in Philadelphia, PA (where he initially met Marty), Fred served in the U. S. Navy during WWII, attended Ursinus College, and graduated from University of PA, Wharton School of Business with a B. S. in Mathematics and later a received a Master's Degree in Business (Entrepeneuship) from University of New Haven. Fred worked for the steel industry his entire adult life, which must've come naturally since his grandfather (William A. Irvin) was once President of U. S. Steel. He worked for H.K. Porter, Seymour Manufacturing and after 17 years with Techalloy, at age 50, started his own wire business, Hamden Metal Service Company, in 1976. Fred was a Mason, and an active member of Kawanis and Rotary clubs. Fred had many enjoyable years golfing, sailing, motor boating, wood working, taking his dog to the dog park, and traveling abroad with his wife. Fred was a man who always had a strong zest for life and will surely be missed by all who knew him.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the multitude of people who cared for both Fred and Marty in their later years. Thanks goes out to the wonderful professionals at Home Instead, Atria Larsen Place and the loving care staff at Charisma Home Care & Companion. There will be no formal services held, but a private family celebration of his life will held in his honor.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020