Horrocks, EdwardEdward Harvey Horrocks, entered into peaceful rest at the age of 83 on September 22, 2020. Born in 1937 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late Edward Charles and Esther (Mansfield) Horrocks. Ed was a longtime member of the City Point Yacht Club, and loved taking trips on his boat, Kathy's Clown. He loved visiting with his great-grandchildren in his later years, always surprising them with stuffed animals and sometimes a clown from his loved collection. He was also a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church for many years. He is survived by his four children Edward Horrocks (Jeryl) of Milford, Wayne Horrocks (Jennifer) of PA, Debra Horrocks of NY, and John Horrocks of Milford, his seven grandchildren Amy Fino (Jonathan), Tracy Sanford (Robert), Emma Dwyer (Dylan), James Horrocks (Melanie), Sondra Rubio (David), Christopher Horrocks, and Joseph Horrocks. He also left many great-grandchildren and his longtime friend Betty Platt of MA. He was predeceased by his sisters Ester (Micky) and Ruth, his brother Russel, his first wife Joan (Bakelaar) Horrocks and his second wife Kathleen (Quinn) Horrocks. Funeral Services will be held in private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT. Donations may be made in Edward's name to Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, 71 River Street, Milford, CT 06460. To share a memory, please go to