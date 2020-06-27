Drew, Edward J.
Edward J. Drew, 92, husband of the late Helen A. Drew, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Ed, a devoted husband; father; grandfather; and great-grandfather, was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of Edward A. Drew and Mae V. Foley Drew. Ed lived in New Haven and Hamden, Connecticut for many years before moving to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2015 and Murrells Inlet, South Carolina in 2019.
Ed was the loving father of Catherine (Peter) Cammarano of Guilford, CT; Edward (Patricia) Drew of Murrells Inlet, SC; Nora (Paul) Landry of Leland, NC; and Christine (Michael) O'Brien of Versailles, KY. He was predeceased by his daughter Maureen (Arnie) Ganem of Bay Harbor, FL, his brother Richard Drew, and four sisters; Margaret Drew, Edna McCarthy, Mary Fresher, and Dorothy Ray.
Ed was also the grandfather of Cheryl Cammarano, Edward J. Drew III, Thomas Drew, William Drew, Paul Landry Jr., Nicole Landry-Sloan, Michael O'Brien, and Taryn O'Brien-Beers and great-grandfather of Reagan Drew, Logan Drew, Grayce Drew, Jackson Drew, Alexandra Drew, Tyler Drew, Ryan Drew, Owen Sloan, Bennett O'Brien, Ellis O'Brien, and Liam Beers.
A United States Army Veteran, Ed was a graduate of the University of New Haven where he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1990. Ed spent his entire career in the hospitality industry – managing several hotels before becoming General Manager of the Quinnipiack Club in New Haven where he worked for over 30 years. Upon his retirement, he relocated to Florida and became General Manager of the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. In 1988, he was recognized by the National Club Association for his many contributions to the hospitality industry as National Club Manager of the Year.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Precious Blood of Christ Church in Pawley's Island, SC. Due to the current pandemic, internment will take place at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery, Whitney Avenue, Hamden, Connecticut. Charitable donations in memory of Edward Drew may be made to the Edward J. Drew Endowed Scholarship Fund, University of New Haven, Development Office, 300 Boston Post Road, West Haven, CT 06516. Local arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, Connecticut. To send condolences to the Drew family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 27, 2020.