Marcinkus, Edward J.
Edward Marcinkus passed away on February 8th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Ed is survived by his wife Rita Flannery Marcinkus, his daughter Sarah French and her husband Michael, his sister Rosann Gatski and his brother-in-law Tom. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathy Flannery, his nieces and nephews - Megan Ryan, John Fetto, Mary Ellen Fetto, Shaun Flannery, and Shannon Gorman; as well as his great-nieces and nephews, who brought him much joy and laughter - Denise, Shaunie, Kamal, Kamari, Brooklyn, Paisley, and Amanyia. He will be remembered by a host of loving friends in addition to his family. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister-in law, Sheila Fetto. Ed was born in Ayer, MA on February 1, 1945, so of the late Edward S. Marcinkus and Mary Casey Marcinkus. The family moved to PA and then to North Haven, CT where Ed graduated high school. He served two years in the United States Army, he began his career in the computer field at Blue Cross of CT and then continued at Sikorsky Aircraft and Computer Sciences Corporation. While working, he obtained a BS at Albertus Magnus College. Ed had a passion for sailing on Bantam Lake and especially on Long Island Sound, on his boat, "Murphy's Law". He was a proud member of the Pequonnock Yacht Club, where he was the financial secretary. He also loved skiing and had hoped to join the Over 70 club at Mohawk Mountain.
The hours for visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in his name to either WHEAT, 674 Washington Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516 or St. Lawrence Church C/O St. John XXIII Catholic Parish 89 Bull Hill Ln., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave a message for the family, please visit our website
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020