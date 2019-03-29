|
Sestito, Edward J.
Edward J. Sestito, 58, of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Smilow Hospital surrounded by family. Ed was born January 20, 1961 and was the business owner of E.J.S. Electric, LLC. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles and playing drums. He was the ex-husband of Joanne C. Sestito. Survived by their three children, Nicole (Bill) Kowal, Stephanie (Mike) Perillo, and Michael (Steph) Sestito. Edward was the son of Jerome D. Sestito and the late Harriet Sestito and three siblings, Doreen Davidge, James Sestito, and half-brother Jerome Sestito. Ed's wishes are to spend eternity among the Green Mountains of Vermont where his ashes will be spread. Friends and family are welcome to join us at Scoreboard's Cafe in West Haven on Sunday, March 31, 2 to 6 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2019