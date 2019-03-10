|
|
Stewart-Booker, Edward J.
Edward J. Stewart-Booker, age 26, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Thursday February 28, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1992 to Nakia Stewart of New Haven and Edward Booker III of New Haven. Loving father of Jayla Strickland of Willington. Beloved boyfriend of Jamie Stickland of Willington. Also survived by six sisters and one brother.
A Celebration of Edward's life will be held on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Ebenezer Chapel, 50 Dwight Street New Haven at 11 a.m. Visitation in Church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the family plot at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019