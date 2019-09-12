|
Usarzewicz, Sr., Edward J.
Edward J. Usarzewicz, Sr. 81, of West Haven entered into rest on September 11, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia McHugh Usarzewicz. In addition to his wife, Patty, Ed is survived by his children Edward and his wife Kathy Usarzewicz, Diane and her husband Greg Haley and Dawn Savino, grandchildren Katie Usarzewicz, Michael Savino and William Esposito and his former wife Helen Mancuso Mandervile. Brother of John Usarzewicz and the late Joseph and Michael Usarzewicz. Ed retired from Amtrak in 2000 where he worked for over 40 years as an electrician. He was an avid golfer and bowler.
Visitation will take place on FRIDAY (TODAY) from 9 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Donations may be made to . To leave an online remembrance, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019