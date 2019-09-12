New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Usarzewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Usarzewicz Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Usarzewicz Sr. Obituary
Usarzewicz, Sr., Edward J.
Edward J. Usarzewicz, Sr. 81, of West Haven entered into rest on September 11, 2019. He was the husband of Patricia McHugh Usarzewicz. In addition to his wife, Patty, Ed is survived by his children Edward and his wife Kathy Usarzewicz, Diane and her husband Greg Haley and Dawn Savino, grandchildren Katie Usarzewicz, Michael Savino and William Esposito and his former wife Helen Mancuso Mandervile. Brother of John Usarzewicz and the late Joseph and Michael Usarzewicz. Ed retired from Amtrak in 2000 where he worked for over 40 years as an electrician. He was an avid golfer and bowler.
Visitation will take place on FRIDAY (TODAY) from 9 to 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Donations may be made to . To leave an online remembrance, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now