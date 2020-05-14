Korzon, Edward
Early Friday morning, May 1, 2020, Edward Joseph Korzon of Clinton passed away quietly at Apple Long Term Care in Guilford after a long battle with dementia. He was 77.
Edward Joseph Korzon was born May 29, 1942. He was the oldest son of the late Mary Wielgorecki Korzon and the late Joseph Korzon of Hamden, CT. He attended St. Stanislaus Grammar School, New Haven, was a graduate of Nortre Dame High School, West Haven and served his country honorably in the Air Force. He worked as a sales rep before his retirement.
Ed was a lover of people and places who had a loud, booming voice and a hearty laugh. Korzon's are not quiet people. Ed never met a person on his travels that he didn't like. He loved scuba. He was a trained Air Force photographer who took zillions of photos that he always wanted to share and share and share. He had his struggles in life with alcohol, which he overcame through AA in 1978, and then dedicated himself to helping others conquer their alcohol addiction as well. He enjoyed helping people. He found a wonderful support community with the AA Program. Ed loved UConn Lady Huskies college basketball and went to all their games. He was a big Red Sox fan and took his nieces and nephews with him to their games at Fenway Park. He was proud of his Polish heritage and St. Stanislaus Church in New Haven. He loved his family: siblings, cousins, the nieces and nephews, and was notorious for his crazy antics with them. The kids all adored him. No one could ever take Uncle Ed's place. No one. He was one of a kind. And as they grew, Ed always made time to go and visit with them and their children wherever they may be.
Ed was so fortunate to have met Nancy Calvert, his wife, who stood by him for better or worse for many years. She has the patience of a saint and needed to at times. Ed knew this and loved her dearly. She meant everything to him. We are so grateful that she was able to be with him one last time before he had to leave us.
We are grieving currently in isolation because of this virus. Our family is spread from coast to coast. When we finally have the chance to come together, his memorial will be filled with stories and laughter which are fitting for the big, outgoing personality that he was in life before his illness slowly took him away. We will celebrate the laughter and fun he brought to our family, and the kindness and concern he showed to others in need. Hopefully, the memorial will wipe away the tears and emptiness we feel today.
Ed leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Nancy Calvert Korzon; a brother, Joseph M. Korzon of Ellington, CT; a sister, Connie (Gary) Duncan of Fairport, NY; a sister, Mary Lou Griffin (Dean) of Wilmington, DE; sister-in-law Verlinda Swan of Guilford, CT; a cousin, Rita Tabellione of Cheshire, CT. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews: David Duncan, Fairport, NY; Melissa Connors(Peter) of Shahola, PA; Mandy Cruz(Nick) of Walworth, NY; Monica Hopman(Ryan) of Los Angeles, CA; Scott Korzon of Springfield, MA; Michael D'Ascanio of San Diego, CA; Josh Korzon(Sue) of Scarsdale, NY: Erik Swan(Stephanie) of Middletown, CT; Stacey McLeer (Darren) of Montgomery, NY; William Swan (Maria) of Rocky Hill, CT; Keera Swan, of Clinton, CT; Lyndon Griffin (Karen) of Cedar Park, TX; and Michele Vibberts of Granby, CT; plus multiple great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by nephew Michael Vibberts.
The Swan Funeral Home in Clinton, CT is handling funeral arrangements. A funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, New Haven is planned. Due to the Carona 19 virus restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice in Edward J. Korzon's name.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.