Krupa, Edward
NAUGATUCK and SEYMOUR, CT: Edward F. Krupa age 85 of Naugatuck, formerly of Seymour peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Pauline (Koziatek) Krupa. He was born Dec. 18, 1934 in Derby, son of the late Andrew and Mary (Sotek) Krupa. He was also predeceased by his daughters, Janet Morehead and Donna Dinsmore, and a sister Leona Costello. Ed graduated from Shelton High School, and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked numerous jobs during his life, often two at a time to support his family; Ed was best known as a Barber for 33 years with his good friend Walt Barber at Walt's Barber Shop in Southbury. He enjoyed fishing, was a member of Emil Senger Post 10 American Legion; he coached Seymour Pop Warner Football, and Bibby Basketball. Ed was blessed with a positive attitude which served him well throughout life. He and his wife Pauline were the foundation of a large and loving family-he will be missed.
Ed leaves his loving family including two sons, David Krupa (Janet) of Elgins, SC, and Michael Krupa (Mary) of Naugatuck; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Maryanne Brozak of Ansonia, and Gladys Lenart of Killingworth. Calling Hours are Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael's Church, 75 Derby Ave., Derby.Interment with full Military Honors will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Derby. For directions or to share a memory go to www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2020