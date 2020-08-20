1/1
Edward Kubler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kubler, Edward
Edward Kubler was born during an air raid drill in 1942, in New Haven, CT, and he passed away 78 years later on a night this July when the comet Neowise passed its closest to the earth in the last 7000 years. These events, during his birth and death, mark the breadth and depth of Edward Kubler's interests across many fields. He was an architect, teacher, scholar and collector, who enjoyed discussing history, art, and the way all things are made.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Edward earned his B.A. and a graduate degree in architecture. He then taught at Penn and at The Rhode Island School of Design. He maintained an interest in helping young underserved members of his community develop skills in art and woodworking. As a hands-on architect, who could build as well as design, he once developed a contract for clients who wished to help build their own houses.
Edward had a lifelong interest in his great-grandfather, Cornelius Scranton Bushnell, who participated in the financing of the Union Pacific Railroad and the building of the first submarine, the Monitor, during the Civil War.
Edward's family and friends remember his sense of humor, generosity, artistry, rugged individualism, social consciousness and loyalty.
Edward was preceded in death by his father, George Kubler, a professor of Art History at Yale University, and Elizabeth Bushnell Kubler, one of the founders of the Long Wharf Theater, in New Haven, CT. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Allie Kubler, a former teacher at the Foote School in New Haven, his daughter, Dr. Katharine Anderson, and son-in-law, Mr. Neil Anderson, of Hallowell, ME, and his beloved three grandchildren, Hugo, Leo and Cora. He was the brother of Alexandra Merrill of Saint George, ME, Cornelia Kavanagh of South Norwalk, CT, and Elena Kubler of Deer Isle, ME. Edward died peacefully in his sleep on July 22nd at his home in Saint George.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved