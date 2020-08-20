Kubler, Edward

Edward Kubler was born during an air raid drill in 1942, in New Haven, CT, and he passed away 78 years later on a night this July when the comet Neowise passed its closest to the earth in the last 7000 years. These events, during his birth and death, mark the breadth and depth of Edward Kubler's interests across many fields. He was an architect, teacher, scholar and collector, who enjoyed discussing history, art, and the way all things are made.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Edward earned his B.A. and a graduate degree in architecture. He then taught at Penn and at The Rhode Island School of Design. He maintained an interest in helping young underserved members of his community develop skills in art and woodworking. As a hands-on architect, who could build as well as design, he once developed a contract for clients who wished to help build their own houses.

Edward had a lifelong interest in his great-grandfather, Cornelius Scranton Bushnell, who participated in the financing of the Union Pacific Railroad and the building of the first submarine, the Monitor, during the Civil War.

Edward's family and friends remember his sense of humor, generosity, artistry, rugged individualism, social consciousness and loyalty.

Edward was preceded in death by his father, George Kubler, a professor of Art History at Yale University, and Elizabeth Bushnell Kubler, one of the founders of the Long Wharf Theater, in New Haven, CT. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Allie Kubler, a former teacher at the Foote School in New Haven, his daughter, Dr. Katharine Anderson, and son-in-law, Mr. Neil Anderson, of Hallowell, ME, and his beloved three grandchildren, Hugo, Leo and Cora. He was the brother of Alexandra Merrill of Saint George, ME, Cornelia Kavanagh of South Norwalk, CT, and Elena Kubler of Deer Isle, ME. Edward died peacefully in his sleep on July 22nd at his home in Saint George.



