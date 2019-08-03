New Haven Register Obituaries
Edward Kuziel


1929 - 2019
Edward Kuziel Obituary
Kuziel, Edward
Edward Kuziel, 92, of Wallingford (formerly of East Haven) passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. He was born August 22, 1926 in New Haven to Martin and Mary (Piezga) Kuziel. Edward is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice (Dudek) Kuziel; his three sons, Raymond Kuziel of New Haven, Matthew Kuziel (Karen) of Cheshire, and Paul Kuziel of East Haven, along with his four grandchildren Cyndi Crist (William), Raymond DeRosa, Alex Kuziel, Abigail Kuziel and a great-grandchild Carter Crist. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Piascik and brothers, John Kuziel, Frank Kuziel, and Joseph Kuziel.
Edward served in the U.S.M.C. WWII; was an installer for Western Electric; member of the Pioneers; Book for the Blind volunteer; member of the Seven Day Adventist Church, and proud member of the Widow's Son Mason Lodge #66. He had a love of photography, bike riding and classical music, but especially his wife, Alice.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9 a.m until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with Burial to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P. O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
