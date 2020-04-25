|
Shea, Edward L.
Edward L. Shea, 92, formerly of Killingworth and North Branford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes. He was the husband of 37 years to the late Theresa "Tess" Cullen Shea and for the past 18 years to Barbara Mickewich Shea. Ed was born in New Haven on October 20, 1927 and was the son of the late John L. and Julia King Shea. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WW II. Ed had worked as a New Haven Police Motorcycle officer, during which time he received several heroic commendations and was also a personal escort for the late President John F. Kennedy when he was in New Haven. As many times Ed had to pull his gun in the line of duty he never had to fire it; Ed was immensely proud of this and retired as a patrolman. After his retirement from the NHPD, Ed worked for Tilcon-Tomasso until retiring. He loved long walks, fishing, vacationing especially at his uncle's cottage in Maine. Ed was a member of the Barbershop Quartet for over 40 years. Father of John Shea, Thomas Shea (Donna), Edward "Chuck" Shea, Jr. and Robert Shea (Debbie). Grandfather of Michael, Lauren, Kelly, Jamie, John and Joseph Shea. Stepfather of Barbara O'Neil (Art). Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Diane Shea.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020