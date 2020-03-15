|
Sovinski, Edward L.
Edward L. Sovinski, 92, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, March 13, 2020, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanne Bartolotta Sovinski. Mr. Sovinski was born in Blakely, PA on February 21, 1928, son of the late Stanley and Celia Palivoda Sovinski. A resident of Ansonia since his marriage in 1959, he was employed as a mechanical engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft for thirty-five years until his retirement. An honest, generous and hardworking man who loved to tell jokes, Edward successfully instilled the value of education and being self-sufficient in his three daughters. Ed enjoyed many hobbies including baking, wine making and working in his garden, often canning vegetables, jellies and jams. He was especially known in the family for his apple pies, cheesecakes, famous chili and the annual 4th of July cookouts at the Sovinski home. A lover of art and art history, he took up water color painting after retirement. Above all else, his greatest love in life was his family and he will be sorely missed. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving and devoted daughters, Susan Sovinski of Derby and Patricia Kompare (John) of North Haven, cherished grandchildren, Jenna and Matthew Kompare and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Carol Sovinski and his brother, Joseph Sovinski. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Thursday, his funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a scholarship being formed in Edward L. Sovinski's name at Ansonia High School to a math and science student pursuing a degree in engineering. Please make checks payable to Susan Sovinski. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 16, 2020