Loughlin, Edward
Edward Pagnam Loughlin (born 1936) died August 8, 2019 at the Hospice unit of Middlesex Hospital. He had lived with illness for a number of years, and his family is grateful that as he left this life he was supported by comfort and love.
Ed grew up in Wallingford, CT, the third child of Ed and Elsie Loughlin. His older sisters were HelenAnn and Jane. He attended the Church of the Holy Trinity for most of his life. He attended the Whittlesey Avenue School and Choate School. He graduated from Yale College, and from the University of Connecticut Law School. For most of his professional career, he practiced law in Wallingford, along with many partners who were important to him. While he was skilled in the practice of law, he was most interested in knowing and caring for the people he met in his work. He was active in local politics and in 1976 was a Democratic candidate for the Connecticut state senate. Although he did not win, he enjoyed the race. Ed loved to spend time with family and friends, and he was appreciated for his wit and his way with words. He also loved to read, work in his yard, be in nature, and be on the water on a boat.Ed was married to Elizabeth Bunting from 1960-1987. They had three children: Cary, Jim, and Dan. Dan died in 1969.In 1991, Ed married Kristine Kemp Feshler, and welcomed her daughters Darcie and Leah into his family, as they welcomed him into their family. Ed and Kris shared 28 years of marriage and were blessed with many beautiful times together with their children and grandchildren.In addition to friends who shared life with him, Ed is survived by his family: Kristine Loughlin; Cary, David, Lucy and Nick Walker; Jim, Casey, Paige, and Meredith Loughlin; Darcie, John, Krissy and Jack Roy; Leah, Gerald, Lily, and Sofia Verna. He is survived by his sister Jane Rizzo and her family: Dick, Ellen, Kate, John and Rich. He leaves his devoted friend, Ashwatha Narayana. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel, his parents, his sister HelenAnn Mushinsky, and also his good friend and guide, Father Thomas Glynn.Ed's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, August 13th, from 4 to 7 pm. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 12:30 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 N. Main St., Wallingford. Friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Interment will be at In Memoriam Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019