|
|
Smith, Edward M.
Edward M. Smith, age 86, of West Haven passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. For 64 years, he was the loving husband of Patricia McCarthy Smith. Edward was born in New Haven, son of the late Alfred and Catherine McCaffrey Smith. He is also survived by his children, Regina Smith of West Haven, Terance Smith of Hamden and Kelly (John) Dwyer of Guilford, his grandson Kyle Dwyer, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and his loving cat Sami. He was predeceased by his son Richard Smith and his siblings, Lucille Monde, Monsignor Alfred Smith, Helen O'Mara, Frank Smith, Marian Harrian and George Smith. Ed was a machinist for many years and also worked for West Haven Housing Authority, prior to his retirement. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Raphael's Hospital, CT Hospice and Orange Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for all their care and support during this difficult time.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday Nov. 9th at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06516. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019