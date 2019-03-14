Marshall, Edward

Edward F. Marshall, 85, of West Haven returned home to the Lord on March 11, 2019, with his family by his side. Ed leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Vera Marshall, his children Virginia and her husband David A. Zotti, Laura Marshall, Mary Marshall, sister Lucy Marshall and her longtime companion Kathi Dest, three grandsons Michael (Kelly) Zotti, David (Ashley) Zotti and Edward Sperry, three grandchildren Jackson, Ryan and Madelyn Zotti and three nephews Michael (Kelly) Matthews, Brian Brainard and Jeffrey Brainard. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary (Stancisco) Marshall. Ed was a gentle and kind man who was loved and will be missed by all. He enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and UCONN basketball. Ed was a skilled woodworker and renowned at antique restoration.

In accordance with Ed's wishes all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

