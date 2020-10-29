Owers, Edward Michael
Edward Michael Owers of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 57. He was born on December 5, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York. Preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen E. (Moran) Owers and Joseph F. Owers Sr., Ed was a longtime resident of Milford, Connecticut where he grew up the youngest of three children.
He graduated from Platt Technical High School before enlisting in the United States Army. Ed raised his two children in Hamden, CT with Tracey O'Connor before moving to Wyoming with son Brett, fulfilling a longtime dream of moving west.
Edward served honorably in the United States Army for more than thirty years. He served in Operation Desert Storm and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) (Afghanistan). Ed was a Jumpmaster and retired honorably as a Sergeant First Class (E-7) having served with Co A, 2nd Bn, 19th SFG(A) and Special Operations Detachment-Global (SOD-G) of the Rhode Island National Guard. His service earned him multiple awards and the admiration of his comrades and leaders. Along with his family, Ed loved nothing more than his country.
As a civilian, Ed worked as a tool and die maker for Blase Manufacturing in New Haven, CT. Edward was a longtime member of Hamden Fish and Game Protective Association where he shared his love for the outdoors and shooting sports with his children. Ed is survived by two loving children, son Brett Owers of Wyoming and daughter Avery Owers of Colorado, their mother Tracey O'Connor of Milford, loving sister Kathy Rose of Milford, dedicated brother Joseph Owers Jr. of Milford and niece Danielle Frank and family of Wallingford. Ed was a devoted father and brother and is survived by family, friends, and military brethren alike.
A Mass will be held in his name Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Avenue, Milford, Connecticut. Social distancing and masks will be required, please only attend if comfortable doing so. In place of flowers, donations in honor of Ed can be made at stressisgone.org
to directly provide resources to veterans with PTSD.