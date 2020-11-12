1/1
Edward Michael Waldron
1941 - 2020
Waldron, Edward, Michael
Edward Michael Waldron, 79, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Tomar Portugal. Ed was born in New York City and was raised in New Haven. He was the son of the late David and Mary Waldron. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Alleman and his brothers John and David. He is survived by his stepdaughter Nanette (Aaron) Parrett of Helena, Montana and his brothers William of North Haven, George of
Hamden, James of Hollywood, Florida, Mark of Escondido, Calif. sister Eileen of Dover, Delaware and several sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Ed was a United States Air Force veteran who was a medic at Da Nang during the Vietnam War. He also served in the Peace Corps in Recife, Brazil. He graduated from Wilbur Cross High School and Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan. After a long career has the IT manager for a large Seattle law firm he began teaching English in Tomar, Portugal. A celebration of Ed's life was held in Tomar and a private burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
