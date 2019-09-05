New Haven Register Obituaries
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
Misbach, Edward
Edward J. Misbach, 98, of East Falmouth, MA, formerly of East Haven, CT passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2019. Edward was born in New Haven, CT on August 30, 1921. He was the son of the late Joseph Misbach and Louise Oed. After graduating from Hill House High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. During his time in the military he worked as an aviation radioman and a gunner. After his time in the military he attended Ryder College and earned a degree in accounting. He worked for F&F Concrete as an accountant. He is survived by his children, Lisa Critzer (Ken) of East Falmouth, MA, Edward M. Misbach of East Haven, CT, and Jim Misbach (Carla) of Guilford, CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren Melissa, Jessica, Brooke, Rick, Eric, Matthew, Michael, Joshua, Nathan and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Landon and Dylan. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 511 Main Street, Falmouth. Burial will following at 12:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation at .
For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 6, 2019
