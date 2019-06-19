Asid, Edward P.

Edward Patrick Asid, 88, of North Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Shirley Lacy Asid. Edward was born in West Haven on March 22, 1931 and was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Asmar Asid. He served his country faithfully as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. Edward had worked as a Foreman in the Central Office of the SNET Company for 33 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Wallingford B.P.O.E. #1365, he was Past Exhalted Ruler and severed as secretary for 26 years. Edward enjoyed reading, gardening, playing bingo and was a New York Yankees fan, but most of all he enjoyed his family and friends whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Mark E. (Susan) Asid, Marlene Asid and Deborah (Patrick) Sharron. Brother of William J. and Philip G. Asid, MaryJean DelVasto. Grandfather of Brian P. Asid, Hillary A. (Craig) Mitchell, Jonathan and Kevin Field. Step-grandfather of Kira Markham, Michael Sharron, Dylan Asid and the late Brandy Wofford. Great-grandfather of Zane Edward Mitchell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 20, 2019