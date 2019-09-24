|
Keenan, Edward P.
Edward P. Keenan of Branford died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. He was the beloved husband of over 70 years to the late Ann Raymond Keenan. Ed was born in New Haven May 25, 1925, son of the late Francis E. and Lucy McGowan Keenan. He is survived by his children, Russell (Donna) Keenan of Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Deborah (Richard) Stokes of Branford; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brother Michael Keenan of Derby and sister Alice Hughes of NY.
Funeral from the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford Saturday morning at 9:00 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, at 9:30. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visitation prior to the funeral from 8:00 – 9:00 AM.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019