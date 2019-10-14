|
Vidou, Edward P.
Edward P. Vidou, 67, of Ashlar Village entered into rest on October 12, 2019. He was a son of the late Edward and Lee Fusco Vidou. Ed graduated from Notre Dame High School, West Haven. He continued his education at the University of New Haven where he earned degrees in Business Administration and microbiology, attaining honors degrees in both fields. An avid gardener, Ed was known for his award winning roses and flowers. He collected all things nautical, including lighthouses and a ships anchor which graced the front lawn of his home in West Haven. Ed was a family oriented, gentleman who loved holidays with relatives. Ed leaves behind many beloved cousins, including Panky, Larry, Peggy and Rosemary Blair, as well as many dear friends.
All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial THURSDAY at 9 o'clock in Our Lady of Victory Church. Interment will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 15, 2019