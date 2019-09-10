|
Pollack, Sr., Edward
Edward J. Pollack, Sr., age 87 of Seymour, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019 at The West Haven VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. Edward was born in McAdoo, PA, on May 19, 1932, the son of the late Andrew and Theresa Chepko Pollack.
Edward was a devout communicant of Trinity Church of Seymour. He was a Shipping Department Supervisor at Sikorsky Aircraft, Stratford for many years before retiring. Edward proudly served his nation during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He was a former auxiliary state policeman for the Westport Barracks Troop G. Edward moved from Pennsylvania to Seymour in 1954. He was a graduate of McAdoo Pennsylvania High School. Edward was a member of the Emil Senger Post#10 American Legion of Seymour, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12084, Seymour and The Catholic War Veterans of Derby. He was an avid train collector. Edward will be sadly missed by his family and friends will always remain forever in our hearts.
Edward's loving family includes his three caring daughters Karen Pollack of Shelton, Jo-Anne Pallacovitch (Dean) of Naugatuck and Donna Taylor (Michael) of Bridgeport, eight cherished grandchildren Aimee Sloth, Mark Evan, Tatia Pallacovitch, Michael Taylor, Jr. Lynn-Ann Taylor, Ashley Taylor, Sara Taylor and Bryan Pollack, five loving great-grandchildren , Taylor, Cash, Mia, Riley and Jordan. He was predeceased by his beloved son Edward J. Pollack, Jr., and his eight loving siblings.
A Burial of The Dead and Holy Eucharist will be celebrated on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., (Directly) at Trinity Episcopal Church, 91 Church St., Seymour, Military Honors will be accorded following the service. Interment will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at The State of Connecticut Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown.
Friends and relatives may call at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St. (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Edwards's memory may be made to The Fisher House Foundation, Inc., through the funeral home.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019