Parauka, Edward R.

Edward R. Parauka, 84, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce Tobias Parauka. Edward was born in Bridgeport on November 3, 1934 and was the son of the late John and Pauline Parauka. He served his country faithfully in the US Marines during the Korean War. Edward had worked as a finish filer for the former Marlin Firearms of North Haven for many years until his retirement; he later worked at the Hamden Public Library. Edward was an avid fan of the New York Mets, he enjoyed classic cars and attending car shows with his wife. Father of Valerie Parauka and Pamela (Anthony NoHFD) DeSimone. Grandfather of Dominic and Victoria DeSimone, and Scarlett Joyce Parauka. Predeceased by his four brothers and 3 sisters.

The visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 4, 2019