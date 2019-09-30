New Haven Register Obituaries
1933 - 2019
Patrick, Edward R.
Papa—Edward R. Patrick, 86, of Killingworth, died Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Rachel Mutrie Patrick for 63 years and adored father of Robin (Denis) Twigg and Tamara Brereton. He leaves behind his treasured grandchildren; Dale, Dylan and Betsy Twigg of Westbrook and John Michael and Teddy Brereton of Branford. Eddie was born June 7, 1933 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Stanley and Frances Patrick and was predeceased by his younger brother Chuck and sister Patty; leaving behind his youngest sister Charlotte (David) Kosinski of Southington and his much-loved nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He had a wonderful career teaching and coaching baseball for many years in the North Haven School System until retiring in 1990. Eddie was a great ball player in his day and devoted Red Sox fan, as well as an avid fisherman! He was a much-loved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place I am going" (John 14:1-4).
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 at Christ Chapel Church, 1185 Durham Road, Madison, CT 06443. A private burial with Military Honors will take place in The State Veterans Cemetery. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019
