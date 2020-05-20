Rafter , EdwardEdward Rafter, 66, of Branford passed away May 17, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. He was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Adams) Rafter. He is survived by his two daughters, Courtney Rafter of Virginia and Alyssa Rafter of Branford along with two grandchildren, Callie Kramer and Dylan Connelly. He is also survived by his former wife, Kathleen Case of Virginia, a brother, Charles Rafter (Teri) of North Haven and a sister, Linda MacNeil (Donald) of Colorado, godchildren Jonathan Rafter and Gina Bontempo both of Branford and a large extended family.Ed graduated from Cross High School and, early in his career, worked for Connecticut Limousine and Sullivan's Cafe helping to support his widowed mom. He spent the last 16 years of his career working as a warehouse associate for FW Webb in New Haven. As a loving father and Pop Pop, he treasured his time with Courtney and Alyssa as well as Callie and Dylan. Being an avid fan of professional sports, he was loyal to the Yankees, the Rangers and the Rams. While he enjoyed playing softball and bowling for Sullivan's Café, he valued his time on the golf course with his brother and friends. We will miss his friendly and welcoming smile, his warm and genuine personality, and his entertaining sense of humor.In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that you consider making a donation in Ed's honor to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Due to the current pandemic, all services are private with the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.203-467-2789