Regan, Edward
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Edward Regan longtime resident of Clinton passed away at Gaylord Rehabilitation Hospital In Wallingford. Beloved husband of Dale (Helbig) Regan. Mr. Regan was born in Short Beach, Branford on September 3, 1942, son of the late Charles and Mildred (Messinger) Regan
Loving father of Edward Regan, Jr. of Madison and Daniel Regan of Chester. Also survived by four grandchildren, Alexandra and Deidre Regan, Brendan and Aislynn Regan and a great-granddaughter Jocelyn Shea Regan. Brother of Charles Regan and Lynn Papuga.
Edward is a graduate of University of New Haven and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Before retirement he worked as a salesman for the Carnation/Nestle Company, for over 30 years. Ed had been a Clinton Little League coach for over twenty years. He enjoyed the UCONN Men's and Women's Basketball, he was an avid New York Yankees fan and his Friday Coffee with Joe and Frank.
Due to the ongoing pandemic burial services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Felines, PO Box 734, Clinton, CT 06413; http://forgottenfelinesct.org/ Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.