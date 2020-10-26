Finnegan, Edward Robert

Edward Robert Finnegan, 85, of Ormond Beach, FL, and formerly of Madison, CT, died on October 24, 2020, after a long illness. Bob was born on August 19, 1935 in East Haven, CT and grew up in New Haven. He was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and attended Hopkins School for a post-graduate year. He graduated from Brown University in 1958, and received a Masters Degree in Education from UConn.

Bob found his calling as a Disaster Recovery Specialist with FEMA. For 20 years, he helped victims rebuild their lives after devastating loss. He managed the 9/11 disaster relief center for FEMA in lower Manhattan. In addition, Bob spent time in Guam, Hawaii, and locations throughout the US for months at a time after hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. Prior to that, Bob was an owner of Beazley Realtors in Clinton, CT. He was Principal of Daniel Hand High School in Madison, CT and East Hampton (CT) High School in the 1970s. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal of North Haven (CT) High School.

In 2015, he was fortunate to meet his wife Carol DeGroat Finnegan, with whom he shared a million laughs, and who lovingly cared for Bob for the rest of his life. Bob's wife of 55 years, Claire Hokenson Finnegan passed away in 2014. Bob was also predeceased by his parents, Charles J. and Anna H. Zanzinger Finnegan, and brothers Ernie, Charles, and Joseph Finnegan and John Wellington Donielson. In addition to his wife Carol, Bob is survived by his children, Shaun Finnegan (Rosanne), Kim Finnegan Drexler (Larry), Robin Finnegan, and Robert Finnegan (Kristen), andgrandchildren Collin and Emily Finnegan, Zachary (Heather) Drexler, Philip Drexler, Casey and Taylor Nocket, Alexandra Finnegan and Jack and Molly Finnegan. Bob is also survived by his stepchildren, Charles DeGroat and Kathy DeGroat Russell, and their families.

Bob loved sports and was a lifelong Yankees and New York Giants fan. He enjoyed announcing the Friday night football games for Daniel Hand High School for years. He was an amazing carpenter, and could always be found at his workbench, creating magic from discarded wood and household items.

Due to Covid, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Bob's memory to Halifax Health–Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.



