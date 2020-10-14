1/1
Edward Roche
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roche, Edward
Edward Roche of Branford died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care. He was the husband of the late Helen Curran Roche. He was the father of Edward Roche Jr. (Marlissa) of Madison, Jim Roche (Robin) of Shrewsbury, MA, and Carleen Gillis (Ed) of North Branford. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. Edward was born in New Haven on December 10, 1935, a son of James and Katherine Roche. He was a car man for Amtrak and Metro North Railroad for more than 40 years.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation @ www.parkinson.org. Please visit his online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved