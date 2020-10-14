Roche, Edward
Edward Roche of Branford died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Branford Hills Health Care. He was the husband of the late Helen Curran Roche. He was the father of Edward Roche Jr. (Marlissa) of Madison, Jim Roche (Robin) of Shrewsbury, MA, and Carleen Gillis (Ed) of North Branford. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. Edward was born in New Haven on December 10, 1935, a son of James and Katherine Roche. He was a car man for Amtrak and Metro North Railroad for more than 40 years.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation @ www.parkinson.org
.
