Edward Rzasa
Rzasa, Edward
Edward T. Rzasa, age 92, of Ansonia, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Griffin Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of the late Stephanie Orzech Rzasa. He was born in Derby on January 28, 1928, son of the late Stanley and Frances (Fitol) Rzasa and was a longtime resident of Ansonia. Ed was a leadman machine operator at Norden Systems for many years until his retirement. He served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. Ed enjoyed nature especially bird watching and collecting stamps. He was a member of the Audubon Society, New Haven Bird Club, New Haven Stamp Club, and Friends of Ansonia Nature Center (FANCI). He was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball team and the NY Giants. He is survived by his three beloved children, Timothy M. Rzasa, Elizabeth A. Martine (husband John) and Edward J. Rzasa, five loving grandchildren Jaqueline E. Rzasa, Katharine Martine, James Martine, Sarah Rzasa and Christopher Rzasa, one brother Leonard Rzasa and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother Richard Rzasa and two sisters Mary Bomba and Florence Bailey. A Walk-Through Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Attendees are required to wear a mask for entrance, will be asked to walk through pay respects and exit without lingering. A funeral service will be held at with full military honors will be held in St. Michael Cemetery, Silver Hill Rd., Derby, Derby on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia, CT 06401 or Ansonia Nature & Recreation Center, 10 Deerfield Rd., Ansonia, CT 06401. Leave on line condolences at www.adzimafh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 16, 2020.
