Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
View Map
1929 - 2019
Edward S. Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Edward S.
Edward S. "Murph" Murphy, of Milford passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. Born in Worcester, MA on October 8, 1929 son of the late J. Harold and Edith Smith Murphy, Edward was a proud US Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He later worked as a rigger for Milford Building Movers. A resident of Milford since 1936, Edward was to date the longest serving volunteer firefighter for Woodmont Company 5 where he served as Captain for many years. In 1963, Edward was appointed Fire Commissioner for the City of Milford by then Mayor Alan Jepson and served for 8 years. "Murph" adored his family and is survived by his wife Ann Salerno Murphy, three children Diane (Carl) Ahlemeyer, Lynne Gilmore, and Edward J. Murphy, and his beloved granddaughter Alissa Ahlemeyer. He also leaves many loving nieces and nephews from coast to coast. Predeceased by sisters Marjorie Staley and Ruth Colwell. Edward's family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Smilow Cancer Center at Griffin Hospital for the compassionate care they provided.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven Friday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Cancer Care, 350 Seymour Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Share a memory and sign Edward's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019
