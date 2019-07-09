Toscano, Edward

Edward Toscano, of New Haven, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods after a long illness. Ed was born in New Haven December 8, 1933 son of the late Louis and Josephine Astorino Toscano. He was an assemblyman for MB Electronics for many years. Ed loved cooking, music, movies, baseball, and was devoted to his family. He is the beloved brother of Genevieve (Ralph) Gagliardi, Alfred Toscano, and the late Louise, Richard and Louis Jr. Toscano. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a great-nephew.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Ed's guest book online at

