New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Toscano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Toscano


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Toscano Obituary
Toscano, Edward
Edward Toscano, of New Haven, passed away peacefully July 6, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Laurelwoods after a long illness. Ed was born in New Haven December 8, 1933 son of the late Louis and Josephine Astorino Toscano. He was an assemblyman for MB Electronics for many years. Ed loved cooking, music, movies, baseball, and was devoted to his family. He is the beloved brother of Genevieve (Ralph) Gagliardi, Alfred Toscano, and the late Louise, Richard and Louis Jr. Toscano. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a great-nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Share a memory and sign Ed's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now