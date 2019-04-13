New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Valis, Edward
Edward Valis of Branford died Thursday April 11, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Lauren Melillo Valis. Edward was born December 19, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Ralph and Anna Vaiciulis. He was the CFO for Nature Publishing prior to retiring. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Leslie
Valis of Sparta, NJ, Jennifer Valis of Lynbrook, NY and Christopher Valis of Brooklyn, NY. He was predeceased by his sister Theresa Keller.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Memorial donations may be made to USA, P. O. Box 5023, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5023.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019
