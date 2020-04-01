|
|
Reed, Edward W.
On March 29, 2020 of North Branford Edward W. Reed died peacefully at home after a valiant battle against cancer. He joined his treasured children in heaven Joseph and Catherine Rose Reed. He leaves behind his beloved wife Patricia DePonte and children Tiffany and Tara Reed, his brother John (Jackie) Reed and sister Jane (Eddie) Riolino. He was predeceased by his parents Willis and Catherine Reed. Eddie was born in Fair Haven and worked for Blue Cross for many years, then later in life worked as an operating engineer at Local 478. He never met a Craps table he didn't like. He will be remembered as an old school elegant, honorable and a standup guy. If he was a friend, he was one for life. One never had to ask him for a favor just showed up knowing you needed him. We would like to thank all the angels on earth who helped us along the way with your kindness.
Funeral services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share a memory and sign Eddie's guestbook online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 2, 2020