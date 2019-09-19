|
|
Young, Edward W.
Edward W. Young of Branford died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Swirsky Young for 64 years. Ed was born in Archbald, PA November 13, 1931, son of the late Edward and Lillian Simon Young. He served in the U. S. Army and received the National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He worked for over 30 years for the State of Connecticut D. O. T., retiring as a crew leader. He also was the manager of the Summit Drive-In in Branford. After his retirement for the DOT he worked for Beckson Industrial Products in Guilford. He was a member and former usher at Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford. Besides his wife, Ed is survived by his children, William and Pam Young of NC, Robert and Cathy Young of Branford and Ellen and Brian Footit of Guilford; his grandchildren, Daniel, Kyle, Jessica, Bradley (Katherine) Young and Julia, Gehrig and Kate Footit; and great-granddaughter Scarlett Young; siblings, Lois Munley and Harold Young, and special friend Joe Martin. He was predeceased by his brothers, Herbert, George and Donald Young. His family would like to thank his special companions, Ashley and Mild.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home Monday morning at 9:30 for a funeral service in Tabor Lutheran Church, Branford at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019