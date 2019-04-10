Sink, Jr., Edward Walter

Edward Walter Sink, Jr., 72 of Fuquay-Varina, NC, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019 in his home. He was the loving husband of Linda (DellaCamera) Sink. Born in New Haven, CT on October 6, 1946, son of the late Edward Walter Sink, Sr. and Catherine (Kalisciak) Sink. He lived in the New Haven area until recently moving to North Carolina. Edward worked in sales and retired in 2015. He was an active member of the New Haven Gridiron Club for many years and an avid golfer who enjoyed the game, but moreso, the camaraderie of friends.

Edward dedicated his life to his family. He treasured his wife Linda, who was the love of his life. He cherished his children, and adored his grandchildren, often cheering them on from the soccer sidelines. He is the father of Sheryl (Sink) Steeger and Robert Steeger, and Edward Joseph "EJ" Sink and Sarah Sink, and grandfather to William, Kylee, and Emma Steeger, and Ava, Abby, and Emma Sink.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Monday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Angelina and Philip Paolella, Sr. Scholarship Fund at Sacred Heart Academy, 265 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019