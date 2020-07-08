Carlow, Edwards
Edward Carlow, 100, of 162 Braeside Dr., Hamden, devoted husband of nearly 70 years to the late Blossom Clompus Carlow, died at his home on July 6, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT, May 11, 1920, he was the son of the late Louis and Molly (Fuchs) Carlow. Beloved father of Jeffrey Carlow of Suffield, Donald Carlow of Glastonbury, Susan (Ronald) Friedson of Westport, and Ivy (Gary) Perrelli of South Glastonbury. Dear brother of the late Annette Carlow Greene. Cherished grandfather of Justin (Abby), Daniel, Sarah, Alexa, Michael, Jacqueline and Marla and great-grandfather of Sonny.
Edward was a medic in the U.S. Air Force, serving in World War II. A saxophonist, Edward composed songs for "Sad Sacks", an RCA-produced performance on behalf of the United Service Organizations (USO). He wrote, "Night at the USO," for Blossom, who he met during a USO Jewish Center dance. He was a jazz and swing enthusiast and could often be heard 'scatting'. Edward owned and operated Atlantic Electrical Supply Co. Inc. in New Haven County for 50 years. He celebrated his hundredth birthday on May 11, 2020 with a parade from the Hamden Police and Fire departments and a special proclamation from Mayor Balzano Leng. Until his last days he was a loyal Yankees fan, avid reader and kept his sharp wit. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and many acquaintances.
Graveside Services at Bikur Cholim-Sheveth Achim Cemetery, Brockett Place, East Haven, THURSDAY, July 9 at 1:00 o'clock. A private period of mourning will be observed. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. or to Temple Beth Sholom of Hamden.