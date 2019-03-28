New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
Branford, CT
Nichols III, Edwin A.
Edwin A. Nichols, III, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. His family was by his side. He was the husband of the late Gail Nagle Nichols. Ed is survived by his children and their spouses, Beth (husband Dan Zelterman) Nichols of Guilford, CT, Ned (wife Amy) Nichols of North Branford, CT, and Kelly (husband Neil) Kelly of Worcester, MA. He was immensely proud of his seven unique and talented grandchildren, Kacey Prishwalko, Ian Prishwalko, Nolan Nichols, Grace Kelly, Grayson Nichols, Spencer Nichols, and Erin Kelly. Ed is also survived by two brothers, Brian Nichols of East Longmeadow, MA, and Bruce Nichols of Hudson, NH.
Edwin was born in Springfield, MA on November 21, 1936, the son of Annette and Edwin Nichols, Jr. He graduated from Northeastern University and enjoyed a successful career in sales and business. He retired as the CEO of the Fire Protection Team in Cheshire. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Church in Branford and member of the Racebrook Country Club. He loved gardening and beekeeping.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Friends may call Sunday from 3:00-6:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019
