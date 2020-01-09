|
|
Butler Sr., Edwin Arthur
Edwin Arthur Butler Sr., 85, of New Haven and Wallingford, passed away on January 8, 2020, at home. He was born August 17, 1934, in Middletown to William and Charlotte (Spooner) Butler. Edwin is survived by his loving children, Robert Butler (Jacqueline) of East Haven, James Butler of West Haven, and Stacy Ann Butler-Paquin (Todd) of East Haddam, along with eight grandchildren, William Butler, Jennifer Butler-Whitcher (Greg), Marc Butler (Lexy), Christopher Butler, Amanda Lyons (Troy), Marissa Butler, Barbara Paquin and Devin Paquin. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Brandon Butler, Bryan Butler, Alec Goodman, Brianna Butler, Braden Butler, Liam Butler, Gavin Whitcher and Logan Whitcher, a brother, Douglas Butler of West Haven and a beloved companion, Elaine Bickford. Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Barbara (Curran) Butler, sons, William Butler Sr. (widow, Mary-Ann of East Haven), Edwin Butler Jr. (widow, Linda of Branford), sister, Rosemary Butler, siblings, William Butler Jr., Beatrice Butler, Harold Butler, and Mervin Butler.
Ed was a Navy Veteran and member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was employed as an Autobody technician for many years until he retired in the mid '90s. He was a longtime member of the Elks Club. One of his greatest joys was being a member of the Waucoma Yacht Club in New Haven for 51 years. Here he could be found hanging out with his family and friends on the back porch, boating and fishing with a cold beer in his hands, or napping in the sun. Members from the club could always count on him lighting up the room and making everyone laugh and smile. In his later years, he loved spending time with his beloved Elaine. They could always be found traveling visiting family and friends or watching Western movies at their home in Wallingford, CT.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT with Committal and Military Honors to follow at East Lawn Cemetery., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 10, 2020