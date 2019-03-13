Collins, Edwin

Edwin Collins, 93, of Milford, beloved husband of 35 years to Virginia Collins, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 9, 2019. Born on February 20, 1926 in West Haven, he was the son of the late Joseph and Cora Collins. Edwin was educated at West Haven High School, UCONN, and New Haven College, now known as University of New Haven. Immediately after high school, Ed joined the Air Force and became an air traffic controller in Panama. At the same time, he became a HAM radio operator- call sign W1RDQ. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force and finishing his education, he worked as an electrical engineer for Hughes Aircraft in California and later went to work for Norden Systems, United Technologies for 35 years. He specialized in cockpit displays and navigation systems for the military, notably working on navigation for the lunar module. While at Norden, Ed became a civilian advisor to the Navy on the aircraft carriers "F.D.R." and "Coral Sea". In his free time, he was an amateur lobsterman, sailor, power boat owner, certified scuba diver, and past Commander of the Penfield Power Squadron. He was also the leader of Boy Scout Troop 90 in Fairfield. Ed was a lifelong hobbyist, with special interest in model rockets, boats, submarines, and radio controlled anything. His adventure-seeking spirit lives on in the careers and passions of his children and grandchildren. Along with his wife, Edwin is survived by his children, Edwin Collins, II (Mary Krieg), Jane (Gregg) Weatherby, John Patrick (Parris) Collins, and Erin Collins (James Bernatchez, Jr.); grandchildren, Edwin, III, Tyler, Brittany, Peter Thomas, Hudson, and Adeline; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Harper, and one on the way; brother, Raymond Collins; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Collins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment with Military Honors will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019