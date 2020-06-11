Bates, Jr., Edwin F. "Butch"
Edwin F. "Butch" Bates, Jr., of West Haven passed away June 9, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. He is the loving husband of Connie Imbesi Bates. Born in New Haven on March 16, 1943, son of the late Helen Ponte Bates and Edwin Bates Sr., Butch was a proud US Army veteran, attaining the rank of Sargent during the VietNam War. He was a union carpenter with Local 24 for many years before starting his own company Con-Ed Construction. Butch loved playing bocce at the West Haven Boardwalk, playing cards, horseracing, lunches at various clubs, and spending his spare time with his nephew Mike at York Auto. He enjoyed vacationing in Florida, Saratoga, and Lake George. Butch was a member of many clubs, including the Neopolitical Club in Northford, the West Haven Polish American Club, the Columbian Club of West Haven where he was selected as "Man of the Year" in 2012, and the East Haven Italian American Club. He is the loving brother of JoAnn Pacileo, Judy (Bob) Liscio, and Harry (Nina) Bates. Brother-in-law of Johnna & Sal Criscio Sr. and Carmel Carbone. He is also survived by his extended family in Georgia; Deborah (Mike) Beasley, Keith (Michelle) Bates, and Scott (Cindy) Bates, his many nieces, nephews, and special godchildren, to all he was known as "Uncle Butch." Butch also had numerous close friends, too many to mention, but you know who you are.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven Monday morning at 10:30. Per current State guidelines, a maximum of 100 people may attend an indoor service and all in attendance must wear a mask. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, the Wounded Warrior Project, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share a memory and sign Butch's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 11, 2020.