Edwin Sutcliffe
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
Edwin James Sutcliffe III


1966 - 2019
Edwin James Sutcliffe III, Breadman, 53, of Madison, CT passed suddenly on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home. Born in New Haven, CT on February 16, 1966. Ed leaves behind his mother Lena Sutcliffe, late father Ed Sutcliffe, and sister Tracy. Ed is survived by his loving wife Denise Sutcliffe and daughters Sydney and Courtney. He has left an impact on many lives in so many ways. Everyone who knew him knew he loved to ride his Harley, fish on his boat, and was a die hard Yankees fan. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Calling hours will be held at Swan Funeral Home in Madison, CT from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 14th. Mass will be held the following day, Friday, March 15th at Saint Margaret Church in Madison, CT. In lieu of flowers, dontations can be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019
