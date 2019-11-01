New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Piper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Ban" Piper


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin "Ban" Piper Obituary
Piper, Edwin "Ban"
Edwin "Ban" Piper, Jr, age 96, of Hamden, passed away on October 30, 2019.
Ban was born in Albany, New York on March 2, 1923, he was the son of the late Edwin Bancroft Piper, Sr and Helen Benzie Piper. Ban was a WWII Army Veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor. After the war he settled in Tobyhanna, PA working as Facility Maintenance at U.S. Government buildings. After his retirement he moved to Hamden. Ban is survived by his sister Lois Sackrider of Hamden with whom he resided; his niece Ann Sackrider and nephews Timothy, David and Peter Sackrider.
Edwin's Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To send a condolence to his family please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -