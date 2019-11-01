|
Piper, Edwin "Ban"
Edwin "Ban" Piper, Jr, age 96, of Hamden, passed away on October 30, 2019.
Ban was born in Albany, New York on March 2, 1923, he was the son of the late Edwin Bancroft Piper, Sr and Helen Benzie Piper. Ban was a WWII Army Veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor. After the war he settled in Tobyhanna, PA working as Facility Maintenance at U.S. Government buildings. After his retirement he moved to Hamden. Ban is survived by his sister Lois Sackrider of Hamden with whom he resided; his niece Ann Sackrider and nephews Timothy, David and Peter Sackrider.
Edwin's Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To send a condolence to his family please see: www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019