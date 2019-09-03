Home

VINCENT, EDWIN R. In sad and loving memory of our dearly beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who departed this life 28 years ago today. Remembrance is a golden chain Death tries to break but all in vain; To have, to love, and then to part Is the greatest sorrow of one's heart. The years may wipe out many things, But this they wipe out never- The memory of those happy days When we were all together. Forever in Our Hearts Loving Wife, Children and Grandchildren
