Edwina Piersig Stevens, 75, of Clinton passed away after a brief illness on October 22, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1944, in Middletown, CT, the daughter of Edwin and Margaret Piersig. She grew up in Killingworth, CT, and graduated from the Morgan High School in 1962. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Lyon Stevens of Clinton, CT, in 1964. She and Bob lived in Clinton and it was there they raised their two children. She worked for the Connecticut Water Company and Chesebrough-Ponds before being employed by the Clinton Public School System. After years of service, she earned the title of Food Service Manager where she fed generations of students during her time at the Morgan School. She adored seeing the students each day and made a point to connect with each of them and make them smile. She will be fondly remembered as "The Morgan Lunch Lady," and never let a student leave her kitchen hungry, regardless of their situation. With this in mind, she initiated the breakfast program at Morgan. She came up with creative ways to spice up the school menu--no student will forget the "Danny Delight," breakfast sandwich or the "Sloppy Fred," her alternative to the Sloppy Joe. She worked hard to make the students' days fun in any way she could. She offered an ice cream sundae bar on Fridays, homemade soups on various days of the week, and a full turkey dinner before Thanksgiving break. Edwina served on various committees in the town of Clinton, and for many years was a member of the Clinton Cemetery Association. She was the president of the Clinton Cemetery Association during this last year, which was a position she took great pride in. Edwina was predeceased by her husband Robert Stevens. She is survived by her son Scott Robert Stevens and his husband Dr. Timothy Deahl and her daughter Erin Lee Stevens.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home in Clinton, followed by a private internment at Beaver Brook Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2019