Yarrington, Effie
Effie Lawlor Yarrington, 71, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Yale- New Haven Hospital. Effie was born in New Haven on July 2, 1948 and was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Hesse Lawlor. Effie was a lead cook for the New Haven Public School System for many years until her retirement and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Temple Order of the Eastern Star. Mother of Benjamin (Allison) Yarrington, Michelle and Michael Yarrington. Beloved grandmother of Benjamin and Courtney Yarrington. Sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Ann Lawlor. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings William Lawlor, Patricia Guard, Martha Longyear, Martin Lawlor and Ruth Pellitier.
The visiting hours will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 397 Ferry St., New Haven at 10:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020