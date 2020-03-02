|
|
Marsden, Eileen C.
Eileen C. Marsden, age 93, of Orange, the loving wife of the late Richard P. Marsden, entered into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by her adoring family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. She was born in Derby on May 18, 1926, devoted daughter of the late Steven and Grace Sweeney Conlon. Eileen was a graduate of St. Vincent Nursing School and worked for several hospitals over the years including St. Raphael Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, and Yale New Haven Hospital. She enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and many friends. Eileen will be sadly missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.
Her beloved family includes her three sons, Richard Marsden and his wife Gail, David Marsden and his wife Patricia, and Tom Marsden and his wife Sheri, her cherished grandchildren Nathan Marsden and his wife Liz, Sadie Marsden, Stephen Marsden and Katherine Marsden, her longtime companion James Relihan, and his five children and their families. Eileen was predeceased by her dear grandson Eric Marsden.
A Funeral Service in Celebration of Eileen's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT. 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour. Interment in the family plot at Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby will follow. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the start of the Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Eileen's memory may be made to the Brian O'Connell Homeless Project, PO Box 161, Oakville, CT 06779.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 3, 2020