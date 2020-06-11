Durkin, Eileen Callahan
Eileen (Eenie) Callahan Durkin, age 98, of North Branford, beloved wife of the late John (Turk) Durkin passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at her home of nearly 60 years with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Fair Haven on July 28, 1921 to the late Daniel Callahan and Annie Reynolds Callahan. Eenie attended St. Francis Grammar School and then graduated from Hillhouse High School. After graduation, Eenie entered the working world and found a home at the Southern New England Telephone Company. She was working there when she married Turk and left to raise her family in North Branford. She later returned to SNET after her children were in high school, something she always called one of the smartest things she ever did and stayed there until retirement. Eenie was a long-time parishioner of St. Augustine, parish of St. Ambrose. Her commitment to her faith never wavered and was part of her daily routine even in her last days. She spent many hours with her daily prayers and always had an extensive list of people that she included in her thoughts and prayers. A lottery and casino enthusiast, her quest for the big win was relentless but never fully realized. She was a passionate Boston Red Sox fan who enjoyed a Yankee loss as much as a Red Sox win. She truly missed her baseball in her last days, as it was her everyday companion during the season. She tackled the daily crossword puzzle with skill and was known for her coconut cake. Her Irish charm and her diminutive sized which she embraced, together with her color coordinated outfits, would never fail to engage both friend and stranger in conversation and brighten both their days with a smile and a couple of kind words. She is survived by her loving daughter, Dr. Marybeth Durkin of Lyme NH and son-in law Dr. Kevin Kerin, her faithful son, John Durkin of Madison CT and her daughter-in law Kathleen, along with 7 cherished grandchildren, Billy, Kate, and Brenna Kerin and Johnny, Meaghan, Jennifer, and Tommy Durkin. Eenie is survived by her sister-in law Nancy Callahan of North Haven CT and her many generations of nieces and nephews that embraced her with a level of support that allowed her a life of independent living up to the very end. She was predeceased by her brothers, James Callahan, Joseph Callahan, Dennis Callahan, Edward Callahan, and Jack Callahan and her four sisters, Catherine Callahan Twohill, Margaret Callahan Gunning, Agnes Callahan Hackett, Mary Callahan, and Nancy Callahan. A graveside service will be held at Saint Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis Grammar School, 423 Ferry Street, New Haven, CT 06513 or to VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice https://connecticuthomecare.org/about-us/support-us. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 11, 2020.