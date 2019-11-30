|
|
DeMayo, Eileen
Eileen Elizabeth Healy DeMayo, 93, of East Haven, passed away at CT Hospice on November 26, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on October 30, 1926 in Teaneck, NJ to the late John and Elizabeth Garvin Healy. Eileen served for years on the Board of the Hagaman Memorial Library in East Haven and also served on the CT state library board. She was very active in the East Haven community, receiving an award for community service from the town. She was also involved in the League of Women Voters. When Eileen wasn't taking care of her family or volunteering, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, mystery novels, British TV shows, and opera.
Eileen was predeceased by her husband, the Honorable Anthony V. DeMayo, whom she married in 1951. She leaves her daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth Aida DeMayo and Tim Koelle of New York and Catherine Eileen DeMayo and Ian McGregor of Sydney, Australia; her grandchildren, Sophia and Anthony DeMayo Schwab and Marilena and Andrew McGregor DeMayo; and her nephews, Brent and John Healy and their children.
Friends are invited to visit with her family at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m., followed by her burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Contributions in Eileen's memory may be sent to the Hagaman Memorial Library, 227 Main St., East Haven, CT 06512. To send a condolence to her family, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019