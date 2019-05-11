Home

Eileen Gwostz, 95, of New Haven passed away May 7, 2019. She was born in Meriden January 13, 1924, a daughter of the late Harry K. and Ann Lepko Gwostz, and was a lifelong New Haven resident. She was an Assistant Treasurer at the Bank of New England until her retirement. Eileen was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, and she loved her family and many friends. Aunt of Theodore Gwostz, Jr. and Jeffrey and Pamela Jones, cousin of Kristine Hudock and MaryAnn Davis, and special friend of Carol Lee Robinson and Barbara Vozzo. She was predeceased by a brother, Theodore Gwostz, Sr., a sister, Vera Ann Jones, and a nephew, Bruce Gwostz. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, New Haven. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 292 Orange St., New Haven, CT 06511. For information or to send a condolence, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019
